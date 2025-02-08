Mahama appoints Brigadier-General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono as GPHA Acting Director-General 

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Brigadier-General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono as the Acting Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).

A statement issued by Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Acting Presidential Spokesman, copied to the Ghana News Agency said Brigadier Tanye-Kulono is a distinguished military officer and legal professional currently serving as the Deputy Commandant of the National College of Defence Studies (NCDS) at Burma Camp, Accra.

He holds a Master of Laws (LLM) in Litigation and Alternative Dispute Resolution from the George Washington School of Law, Masters in Management Studies from Osmania University in india, and a Master of Arts in International Affairs from the University of Ghana.

He was called to the Ghanaian Bar in 2015. His professional development includes military courses from prestigious institutions such as the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, the United States Army Command and Staff College, and the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre.

Brigadier General Tanye-Kulono has held key leadership roles throughout his career, including Chief Coordinator at NCDS, Assistant Commandant at the Training and Doctrine Command, and Deputy Director-General of Training at GHQ.

His expertise extends to peacekeeping operations, having served as Deputy Force Provost Marshall and Officer in Charge of Special Investigations at UNIFIL HQ.

Drawing from his experience in counterterrorism, strategic defense management, and operational training, he has contributed significantly to military leadership and security strategy in Ghana and internationally.

His vast experience in military operations, training, and legal affairs makes him a highly respected figure in both defense and legal circles.

Source: GNA