Mahama submits list of deputy ministerial nominees to Parliament  

President John Dramani Mahama has, in accordance with Articles 78(1) and 79(1) of the Constitution, submitted the names of 13 deputy ministerial nominees to Parliament, through the Speaker, for prior approval.

A statement issued by Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Acting Presidential Spokesman, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the 13 Deputy Ministerial Nominees include

Mr Thomas Nyarko Ampem, Ministry of Finance; Mr Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, Ministry of the Interior; Mr Ernest Brogya Gyenfi, Ministry of Defence; Mr Clement Abas Apaak, Ministry of Education Clement Abas Apaak; Richard Gyan-Mensah, Ministry of Energy and Green Transition and Mr Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, Ministry of Roads and Highways.

The rest are Mr Justice Srem-Sai, Ministry of Justice and Attorney General; Mr Yusif Sulemana; Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources; Madam Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs; Mrs Gizella Tettey-Agbotui, Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources; Mr Yussif Issaka Jajah; Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Art; Mr John Kofi Setor Dumelo, Ministry of Food and Agriculture; and Mr Samson Ahi, Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry.

Source: GNA