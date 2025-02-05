Two loan managers in trouble for seizing customer’s goods

Two managers of Bridge Micro Credit have been put before court for confiscating 955 pieces of women’s dresses from a customer’s shop for defaulting in loan payment.

Gideon Yeboah, 39, Recovery Manager, and Godfred Bright Eku, 50, General Manager, appearing before an Accra circuit court, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful entry and stealing women dresses totaling GH¢513,000.

The court, presided over by Christina Cann, has admitted the accused persons to bail in the sum of GH¢513,000 with three sureties each. Two of the sureties should be justified.

The matter has been adjourned to February 24, 2025.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, told the court that the complainant, Benjamin Okpoti, is a clergyman and resident of Gbawe, Accra.

In April 2024, the complainant’s wife, Sally Naadei Neequaye, accessed a loan facility of GH¢50,000 from Bridge Micro Credit with an agreement to pay back GH¢11,249 every month for six months.

Prosecution said Sally paid for the first month of August 2024 but defaulted in the subsequent months.

On December 19, 2024 Yeboah and Eku, with six others, went to Neequay’s shop at Tudu and collected 950 pieces of women already-made dresses, packed them in two bags and left.

A report was made to the police and the two managers were arrested for investigations.

During investigations, the accused persons admitted to the offence and the police retrieved 166 pieces of the dresses.

The accused persons were, however, unable to account for the remaining 784 pieces of the dresses totaling GH¢513,000.

Source: GNA