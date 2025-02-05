Minority leader challenges new Bank of Ghana Governor’s assumption of office

The Minority in Parliament has raised concerns over Dr Johnson Asiama’s assumption of official duties as Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), citing constitutional concerns. President John Dramani Mahama nominated Dr Asiama on January 31, 2025, pending approval by the Council of State.

In a letter to President Mahama dated February 4, by the Minority Leader, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin and copied to the Ghana News Agency, it challenged Dr Asiama’s assumption of office.

It said: “Your Excellency, it is my considered view that Dr Johnson Asiama should refrain from engaging in official duties at the Bank of Ghana until his nomination has been duly approved by the Council of State.”

The letter argued that Dr Asiama’s immediate assumption of office raised serious constitutional concerns, given the current absence of the Council of State.

It emphasised that while awaiting confirmation, Dr Asiama could seek necessary briefings outside the formal assumption of office.

Dr Asiama’s nomination follows a formal request by the current Governor, Dr Ernest Addison, to proceed on leave ahead of his retirement on March 31, 2025.

Dr Addison had served as Governor since April 2017, completing two full terms.

Source: GNA