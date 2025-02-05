GRA Commissioner pledges stringent measures for border security, revenue collection  

Brigadier General Ziblim Bawah Ayorrogo, Commissioner of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Customs Division, has announced stringent measures to ensure that only approved goods enter the country while enhancing revenue collection.

Speaking at the 2025 International World Customs Day celebration on the theme “Customs Delivering on its Commitments to Efficiency, Security, and Prosperity,” he emphasised the division’s commitment to upholding national safety standards, preventing substandard imports, and safeguarding the country’s borders.

Brigadier General Ayorrogo said that despite challenges in revenue collection, often during the first quarter, largely due to decreased imports after the peak period of November and December, he was optimistic that the division would meet its revenue target once they strive to meet that of the first quarter of the year.

Reading the message from the World Customs Organization (WCO), he highlighted that customs was focused on turning its commitments into concrete actions that would enhance trade facilitation, strengthen security, and promote sustainable economic growth.

“WCO members are reminded of the direction set by the organisation and encouraged to showcase actions taken to build momentum and share measurable progress,” he said.

Explaining the theme, he said efficiency was driven by modernised customs procedures, digital services, data-driven operations, and collaboration with public and private stakeholders, while security entailed customs operations such as safeguarding supply chains, preventing the movement of illicit goods, combating money laundering, and enhancing crisis preparedness.

For prosperity, he underscored the importance of fair revenue collection, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, and supporting sustainable economic growth through inclusive policies that address the diverse needs of citizens.

The commissioner called for customs to enhance visibility and communication, showcasing their efforts and results to the government and society, saying, “We are embarking on a path that challenges us to communicate more and better.”

Alhaji Iddrisu Iddisah Seidu, the chairman for the occasion, highlighted the pivotal role of customs in facilitating global trade, protecting national borders, and promoting economic growth, describing their work as often unseen but impactful to businesses and individuals worldwide.

He said this year’s theme was a reminder that their commitment to efficiency, security, and prosperity was unwavering, adding that efficient customs procedures were essential for trade facilitation and economic growth, adding that security remained paramount in protecting the nation’s borders.

Assistant Commissioner Theresah Portakey, Sector Commander of the Tema Customs Division, reaffirmed customs’ dedication to integrity, transparency, and accountability in their operations.

She stressed the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to achieve their goals, saying that collective efforts would foster economic growth and ensure customs’ principles and values resonate in all operations.

The event also recognised individuals and teams whose contributions had significantly advanced customs operations in Ghana.

Presentations on “customs delivering in efficiency, security, and prosperity,” “Ghana Customs then and now,” and “advancing commitment on the theme through higher specialised education on customs administration.”

