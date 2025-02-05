Court sentences teacher 120 months in prison for stealing more than GH¢230,000

The Asante Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced a teacher to 120 months in prison in hard labour for stealing GH¢238,550.99 belonging to his bank (a rural bank).

John Ankomah Boateng, 36, denied the offence but was taken through full trial and found guilty.

Chief Inspector Eric Twum, police detective, told the court, presided over by Mr Isaac Apeatu, that Mr David Aneere Atianeere, the complainant, was the Internal Auditor of the rural bank.

He said Boateng was a teacher at a Junior High School in the Bosome-Freho District and a customer of the bank.

He said, between February 9 and 26, 2024, Ankomah fraudulently made withdrawals to the tune of GH¢238,550.99 using the Ghana Pay application whilst his account balance was GH¢2.23.

The prosecution said on February 28, 2024, the complainant reported the case to the Regional CID Ashanti South, which led to the arrest of Ankomah on March 13, 2024.

In his caution statement, he admitted the offence and stated that he transferred GH¢10,000.00 to one Isaac, GH¢5,000.00 to Kweku, GH¢20,000.00 to Kweku Duah, and GH¢5,000.00 to Neymar, for safe keeping.

The court heard that he also transferred GH¢40,000.00 to a travel agent to process his traveling documents.

Source: GNA