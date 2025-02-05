Court remands trader for robbing woman with cutlass 

Accra Circuit Court has remanded a trader, Prosper Otoo, who allegedly robbed a woman of her handbag containing money, a mobile phone, and other personal items.

Otoo, who denied conspiring with an accomplice, was charged in connection with the robbery of Madam Naomi Kwarteng.

His accomplice remains at large.

The Court, presided over by Mrs. Susan Eduful, ordered Otoo to report back on February 12, 2025, for further proceedings.

According to Police Chief Inspector Ebenezer Teye-Okufo, Madam Kwarteng, a trader based near Amasaman, was attacked on November 16, 2024, at around 0610 hours while on her way to work.

Otoo, who was a pillion rider on a motorbike, allegedly drew a cutlass and threatened to slash her if she refused to hand over her handbag.

The victim, fearing for her life, surrendered her designer handbag, valued at GH¢1,500, which contained a Samsung mobile phone worth GH¢1,000, GH¢150 in cash, her bank card, and four passport-sized photographs.

The two assailants then fled the scene on the motorbike.

Following the robbery, Madam Kwarteng reported the incident to the Amasaman Police.

Chief Inspector Teye-Okufo also revealed that other victims had reported similar incidents in the area, suggesting a pattern of robberies carried out using the same method.

Later that day, around 1300 hours, police on patrol spotted Otoo and two other individuals near the Stadium Junction.

Suspecting them to be involved in criminal activity, the officers approached, but the suspects fled.

A chase ensued, and with the help of bystanders, Otoo and his companions were apprehended.

During police investigations, Madam Kwarteng identified Otoo as her attacker.

Otoo’s counsel requested bail, assuring the Court that he would be available for trial and had reliable sureties.

However, the prosecution opposed the request, arguing that Otoo posed a threat to society, citing his involvement in a series of criminal activities.

Source: GNA