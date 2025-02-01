Western Region ECG receives GH¢9.7m to boost operations 

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) office in the Western Region, has received some GH¢9.7 million to boost operations within the 11 districts under its jurisdiction.

Mr. Emmanuel Justice Ofori, the General Manager, ECG, Western region, who announced this said the money would largely be channeled into 22 high profile projects to ensure that citizens within the region had stable light to operate their businesses and power other sectors of the local economy.

In all, 37 new projects would be undertaken to promote stability of power in the region.

Mr. Ofori during a media engagement held on Thursday January 30, 2025, at the Regional Office in Takoradi, said the company would also work tirelessly to achieve the GH¢41-million weekly revenue target for the region.

He noted that their “Operation Zero” and “Keep the Lights On” initiatives had chalked significant successes in the past and would be enhanced to help in the revamping of networks.

The Western Regional General Manager of the ECG was not happy that some communities like new Takoradi continued to resist the change for a new meter.

He said: “please educate them to accept the new meters because very soon, they will be taken off and cannot buy prepaid units.”

He mentioned that one disheartening community concern was cable theft and vandalism of substations of the company, which continued to add cost to their operations.

He therefore called on communities to help in securing power sources to ensure that the government did not spend extra on theft among other operational costs.

Mr Ofori announced that the ECG also operated a premium service for new service connection and a Mobile App for easy purchases.

Mr. Kofi Gyan, the District Manager of ECG, Sekondi, commended the media for their support in creating awareness of interventions by the Company in the region over the years.

He entreated them to continue to serve as the middlemen between the company and the public through proper education and awareness creation to advance sanity in communities.

Source: GNA