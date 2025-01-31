Labour Minister-designate proposes new Employment Law for technological advancement in labour  

Technological advancement has changed the structure of work, hence, there is the need for an Employment Bill to capture the new trend, Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, the Minister-designate for Labour, Jobs and Employment, has said.

Dr Pelpuo assured that he would consult the necessary stakeholders and consider the current workplace reforms to review or amend the Labour Act, (Act 651), upon approval.

The nominee made these remarks during his vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Thursday.

Asked about measures to ensure fair salary payment in the public sector, the nominee noted that considering the number of workers in the public sector and their output, there must be a policy direction to increase productivity.

The nominee said, the 24-hour economy policy would ensure that eight hours working space within 24 hours was efficiently utilised, to increase productivity and re-shape the economy.

On ensuring fairness in payment of workers’ salaries, Dr Pelpuo observed that a key issue in resolving labour unrest was to listen to the Organised Labour, empathise with them, therefore, there must be a concordance between an employee’s output and the salary received.

To promote a safe working environment, the Minister-designate noted that workplace abuses must not be encouraged and thus pledged to promoting the rights of workers, upon approval.

On ways to promote equity in pension payments, Dr Pelpuo said, upon his approval, he would study the Act establishing the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) and if there were any lapses, it would be rectified to ensure equity and harmony.

“I will consider unification of all pensions to ensure lesser controversy and fairness for pensioners,” he assured.

On child labour menace, the nominee underscored the need to take child labour issues seriously, noting that child labour should be considered a criminal offence and that would be a priority matter to pursue, upon approval.

Source: GNA