AFRI-SET to establish Air Quality Sensor loan library in Ghana 

Afri-SET West, a leading air quality sensor evaluation and training facility in West Africa, is set to establish Ghana’s first-ever Air Quality Sensors Loan Library.

The facility will serve as a hub for air quality sensors, allowing individuals and groups to borrow devices, install them in their localities, and assess the air quality in their environments to make informed decisions.

Dr. Allison Felix Hughes, Facility Manager of Afri-SET, announced thisat the opening of the Air Quality Data Analysis Workshop in Accra.

The initiative would serve West African countries and aim to address the lack of air quality monitoring in some regions.

The five-day workshop, designed to enhance skills in air quality data analysis and promote collaboration among stakeholders from Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, is organized by Afri-SET West in partnership with Columbia University and supported by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Dr. Hughes, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Physics at the University of Ghana, explained that the training was the first step in building the capacity of experts in preparation for the launch of the Air Quality Sensor Loan Library.

He said that air pollution was linked to several serious health issues, including lung cancer, ischemic heart disease, stroke, acute lower respiratory infections, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Dr. Hughes noted that while breathing was essential for survival, exposure to poor air quality could cause irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat, and inhaling unseen particles could pose significant and sometimes fatal health risks.

Experts describe air pollution as the release of gases, fine solids, and aerosols into the atmosphere at levels difficult to naturally dilute, which was causing harm to many, particularly infants and the elderly.

Mr. Desmond Appiah, Ghana Lead for the Clean Air Fund (CAF), said that air was a common denominator and that studies had shown all Ghanaians were exposed to poor air quality.

He said that there was minimal demand for clean air, and CAF was supporting efforts to build momentum for this demand, relying on empirical data and evidence.

Mr. Appiah emphasised that Afri-SET West’s work aligned with CAF’s focus on demonstrating the economic and health impacts of air pollution to encourage policymakers to take action based on the data.

Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse, Acting Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), in a speech delivered on her behalf, noted that unsustainable consumption and production patterns were key contributors to air pollution.

She said unplanned urbanization in Ghana had impacted the country’s ability to effectively manage its transport, waste management, and industrial sectors in a sustainable manner.

“Exhaust emissions from old and poorly maintained vehicles and non-exhaust/dust emissions from both our tarred and untarred roads from the transport sector.”

Prof. Klutse stated that the EPA would continue to develop regulations, provide training for stakeholders, and collaborate with other institutions and bodies to promote effective environmental management.

