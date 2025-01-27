Prof Ernest Kofi Davis appointed GES Director-General

Prof Ernest Kofi Davis, the Provost, College of Education, University of Cape Coast, has been appointed the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The appointment of Prof. Davis, who now replaces Dr Eric Nkansah, was announced on the Facebook page of GES.

Prof. Davis is expected to bring to bear on the GES his huge experience in education.

Profile of Prof. Ernest Kofi Davis:

Professor Ernest Kofi Davis’ academic journey began in 1976 at Self-Reliance Kindergarten, marking the humble inception of a remarkable educational voyage.

Progressing through various educational institutions, including Presbyterian Primary School in Abowinmu and Aboom AME Zion School in Cape Coast, he exhibited an early aptitude for learning that would define his future trajectory.

After completing his primary education, Prof. Davis continued to excel academically, entering the prestigious Mfantsipim School in 1987 where he earned his Ordinary and Advance Level Certificates, laying a solid foundation for his future academic pursuits.

After his National Service in 1994, Prof. Davis embarked on his tertiary education journey at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), where he pursued a Bachelor of Education Degree in Mathematics and graduated in 1999.

Prof. Davis then began his professional career as a Senior Research Assistant at the Department of Science and Mathematics Education, UCC.

His thirst for knowledge and commitment to excellence led him to Japan, where he pursued a Master of Arts in Mathematics Education at the Hiroshima University.

This endeavor was supported by a prestigious scholarship from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), highlighting Prof. Davis’ international recognition and academic prowess.

Upon his return to Ghana in 2004, Prof. Davis assumed the role of a lecturer at the Institute of Education, UCC.

His dedication to scholarship and research was further evidenced by his pursuit of a PhD in Mathematics Education at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, supported by Australian government scholarships.

Prof. Davis’ contributions to the field of Mathematics Education are substantial and far-reaching including his authoring of numerous peer-reviewed articles in esteemed journals, shedding light on critical issues within the discipline.

Notably, he led the team responsible for developing the new BEd National Curriculum for Teacher Preparation in Ghana, a testament to his leadership and expertise.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Prof. Davis is a devoted family man who is married to Mrs Etheldreda Charlotte Davis and blessed with four children, and he is also a great pillar of his community.

He is a devout Christian and actively involved in the Pedu Liberation Family Chapel in Cape Coast.

Recently, Prof. Davis delivered an inaugural lecture on the theme “Socio-cultural Issues: A Missing Ingredient in Mathematics Curriculum Development and Delivery in Ghana,” showcasing his deep understanding of the intersection between education and societal dynamics.

