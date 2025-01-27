Morocco unveils Africa Cup of Nations 2025 logo

The official logo for the CAN Morocco-2025 was unveiled on the evening of Saturday 25 January by the supreme body of African football.

It comes just two days before the draw for the pan-African tournament, scheduled to run from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.

The video announcing the official logo of the 35th edition of the African Cup of Nations highlights Morocco’s heritage, in particular zellige.

It is a real tribute to Morocco, where a love of football is second nature, in the genes of young people keen to perpetuate the tradition and continue to place the country at the forefront of hospitality for African countries.

The draw for the CAN Morocco-2025 will take place on Monday 27 January from 7pm at the Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat, in the presence of senior officials and the continent’s top football stars.

Source: GNA