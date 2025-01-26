Government will review security service recruitment by previous government on non-partisan basis – Muntaka 

Government will review the recruitment of security personnel undertaken by the previous government in the best interest of the country.

This would be done with security experts devoid of any partisanship.

The immediate past New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government in January 2024 recruited some personnel, who are still undergoing training in institutions across the country.

Responding to questions before the Appointments Committee of Parliament in Accra on Friday, Alhaji Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, the Minister-designate for the Interior, said every government must put away excessive partisanship in recruiting people into the security services to ensure de-politicisation of the service.

The nominee said he would ensure that every decision that would be taken concerning the passing out of the recruits would be done in the best interest of the country.

Asked about issues regarding alleged delayed and favouritism in promotion within the security agencies, the nominee said: “It’s worth looking into promotion within the security agencies and make sure it is done on merit”.

Asked how he would deal with alleged bribery by some police officers, the Minister-designate said, he would ensure that police officers put on their body cameras whenever they’re on duty to record them so that if they extort money from motorists or engage in any brutalities, they could be captured.

“A time has come for us to install CCTV Cameras at all police stations, charge offices and cells that can be reviewed and this will help stop this police abuses,”he explained.

“I will champion a move for an Independent Standard Police Bureau including independent bodies to investigate complaints against the Police,” he said.

That, he said, would ensure transparency and accountability in investigating complaints lodged against police officers accused of involvement in abuses.

On measures he would put in place to curb circulation of small arms, the Minister-designate said, upon his approval, he would make sure government acquire gadgets that could help the Police detect guns in order to get rid of small arms in the system as part of the security strategy.

Source: GNA