President Mahama swears in five new ministers

President John Dramani Mahama Friday swore in five more Ministers at the Flag Staff House, following parliamentary approval, bringing to 11 the total number of ministers in office so far.

The five ministers were approved by Parliament on Thursday, January 23, 2025, after they underwent rigorous vetting and subsequent debate on the floor of the House.

They are Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, Mr George Opare Addo, Youth Development and Empowerment, Madam Emelia Arthur, Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, and Madam Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, Trade and Industry.

The swearing-in marks the commencement of their roles in key government positions, reinforcing the President’s burning desire to addressing critical national issues.

President Mahama administered the Oath of Allegiance, Oath of Office, and Oath of Secrecy and presented the Instrument of Office to them.

He charged them to discharge their responsibilities with absolute

commitment, saying: “It will not be business as usual. The people demand quick action after enduring bad governance over the last eight years”.

“All of you have enormous challenge to surmount in your respective sectors.”

The President cautioned the ministers to exercise due diligence in their respective roles, noting that “There will be no place for disrespect of the very people who elected us to serve”.

“I have absolute confidence in your abilities to get the job done and achieve measurable results that will turn the situation around and free the citizens from the clutches of poverty and suffering”.

While constituting his government, the President said he took into consideration the need for balance and fairness, hence, every region has been represented so far in his government.

“As at the beginning of this week, we have attained 27 per cent women participation in government with 20 out of the 75 per cent appointees to ministries, agencies, the presidency and committees being women.”

“There is only three per cent short of the 30 per cent we promised during the electioneering campaign and as stated in the Affirmative Action Act,” he said.

The President gave the assurance that the remaining three per cent would be taken care of in subsequent appointments.

Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, thanked the President for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to work assiduously to achieve their mandate.

The appointees were part of the second batch of ministerial nominees approved by Parliament.

The swearing-in is in accordance with Article 78(1) of the 1992 Constitution.

Source: GNA