IDEG-CFI calls for prosecution of perpetrators of post-election violence 

The Institute for Democratic Governance and Civic Forum Initiative (IDEG-CFI) has called on law enforcement agencies to arrest and prosecute those responsible for post-election violence.

The group also urged the Attorney General’s Department and the Ghana Police Service to ensure due process is followed through to its conclusion to serve as a deterrent for future offenders.

A statement signed by Dr. Angela Dwamena-Aboagye, Chairperson of CFI, and Mr. Kwesi Jonah, Head of Advocacy and Institutional at IDEG, also urged political parties to collaborate with the Electoral Commission to prevent the tensions and delays during collation from reoccurring in future elections.

It also called on stakeholders such as political party leaders, civil society organizations, the media, and traditional and religious leaders to educate citizens on transitional arrangements to ensure peaceful conduct in the post-election period.

The statement emphasized that such targeted interventions would ensure peaceful transitional processes in future elections.

It highlighted that Ghana’s reputation as a beacon of democracy was reaffirmed with the inauguration of a new President and Parliament following the December 2024 General Elections.

This underscored the maturity of Ghana’s political system and its capacity to maintain stability and unity, even in the face of potential challenges.

The statement also noted that the early concession of defeat by Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate, played a key role in preventing tensions and violence.

Similarly, President John Dramani Mahama’s call for NDC supporters to cease attacks on public installations, along with the overall peaceful transition, reaffirmed the leaders’ commitment to the country’s democratic progress.

The statement acknowledged that despite the goodwill shown by leaders of the two major political parties and the peaceful handover of power to a new government, it was time for Ghanaians to reflect and address significant negative incidents that nearly disrupted the nation’s peace.

Prominent among these were incidents of post-election violence, including organized hooliganism, raids, arson of state property, and other disruptive acts by party loyalists that marred the Election Transition phase.

Additionally, the tense and disruptive re-collation of parliamentary results in nine constituencies, including the unresolved situation at Ablekuma North, underscored the urgent need for targeted interventions to address disputes related to the collation and declaration of parliamentary election results.

The statement warned that if left unaddressed, these acts of lawlessness could pose serious risks to the nation’s political stability and security in the future.

It said that the IDEG-CFI would collaborate with other stakeholders, such as political parties and civil society organisations, to deepen dialogue, enhance civic education, and secure transformational reforms for national unity and stability.

