NPP government constructed 673km of new roads not 11,000km as claimed – Kwame Agbodza   

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by former President Akufo-Addo claimed it constructed 11,000km of new roads in the country, but it turns out not to be true. Since 2017, the government built only 673km of new roads, Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, the Minister-designate for Roads and Highways has said during his vetting today, citing Transition documents.

He also said the immediate past government left behind GH¢135 billion road sector debt before leaving office on January 7, 2025.

The debt comprised GH¢100 billion commitment to road contractors, GH¢20 billion unpaid certificates by government and GH¢15 billion owing road stakeholders by the Road Fund.

He said upon his approval; his outfit would collaborate with the Minister of Finance to find resources to offset the debt.

The Minister-designate for Roads and Highways, however, could not mention any new revenue source to enable the government to pay off the debt.

He believed that the NDC government’s commitment to cut off waste, proper costing and packaging of road projects and reduction of ministers to 60 would provide an avenue to source funds to pay off the debts.

Mr Agbodza averred that more funds should be expended on road maintenance rather than constructing new ones to ensure their longevity.

He expressed misgivings about the bad lightning system on the Tema Motorway and other major road network in the country because of the absence of streetlights and pledged to resolving these challenges upon his approval,

Commenting on the new roads constructed by the NPP government, the nominee said the previous government constructed 673 kilometres of new roads, which was contained in the Transition documents, and not 11,000 km as claimed.

Touching on the construction of the electronic gate (e-gate) at the Kotoka International Airport, Mr Agbodza explained that the e-gate constructed by the previous government “has no contract and Ghana ought not to have paid one dollar,” noting, “the e-gate should have been done for free”.

He explained that the e-gate was part of the National Management Border System being implemented by the Civil Aviation Authority and should be done for free.

Source: GNA