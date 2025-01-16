NPP UK branch denies misappropriation of campaign funds

The United Kingdom branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP UK) has denied media reports of misappropriation of funds meant for supporting a strategic communication project for the 2024 general election.

According to the Branch Executive Committee, the recordings in circulation was just 30 minutes of a five-hour meeting shared by unknown people to cause disaffection for the branch.

A statement signed by Felix Hamilton, Deputy Secretary, NPP UK, a copy of which was made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the chairman has been offered opportunity to account for the funds at a meeting, clearing all doubts about misappropriation.

It said the chairman was able to account for funds entrusted to him for the seven-week communication strategy, which targeted the middle-class voters in Ghana ahead of the election.

The expenditure was mainly on airtime for radio and television for the dissemination of messages on the importance of credit scoring policy in Ghana, Ghana card or financial inclusion, and the challenges that COVID-19 posed to the economy, the statement said.

“The chairman further indicated that no funds were diverted or misappropriated.”

“A detailed budget breakdown confirmed that every expenditure aligned with the objectives of the campaign,” it said.

A committee had been set up to investigate the source of the leaked recording with possible sanctions.

The statement clarified that funds secured for the communication strategy were entirely separate from resources allocated for the adopted constituency by the NPP UK branch.

“The adopted constituency had its own committee and independent funding managed by the NPP UK Branch Constituency Adoption Committee,” it said.

The statement said the NPP UK Branch remained steadfast in its commitment to transparency and accountability adding: “We urge all party members and stakeholders to focus on the collective goal of supporting the NPP’s success in uniting and building the party together for future success.”

“Let us not allow these distractions to detract us from the vital work ahead.”

Source: GNA