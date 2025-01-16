Mastercard opens office in Accra to boost digital economy, financial inclusion

Global technology company in the payments industry, Mastercard, has opened its first office in Accra, Ghana, as it expands operations in West Africa.

The move “underscores Mastercard’s commitment to supporting the country’s growing digital economy by providing “innovative financial products and services tailored to the market.”

This was contained in a press release issued to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, by AETOSWire.

The establishment of a physical presence in Ghana, according to officials, highlights Mastercard’s intent to “deepen relationships with stakeholders and drive inclusive growth across the region.”

“By setting up an office in Accra, Mastercard aims to accelerate its efforts in providing tailored solutions for Ghanaian stakeholders, facilitating closer collaborations and driving positive impact on the country’s financial landscape.

“Opening our office in Ghana marks an important milestone in our commitment to deepening relationships across the region.

“Our growth strategy for West Africa is ambitious, and establishing a formal presence here allows us to better serve the specific needs of our customers,” it said.

Mastercard said it is eager to leverage global expertise and innovative capabilities to introduce advanced payment technologies on the [Ghanaian] market.

Mr Mark Elliott, Division President for Africa at Mastercard, thanked partners in the public and private sector supporting the organisation to “build a better, more connected digital world.”

“Ghana presents a tremendous opportunity for Mastercard to enhance its geographical presence in West Africa.

“We are committed to attracting and nurturing top talent and fostering an ecosystem that aims to contribute positively to the local economy and technological advancement,” it said.

Folasade Femi-Lawal, Country Manager and Area Business Head, West Africa, Mastercard, said the organisation would continue to work closely with partners and new players in the fintech space and contribute to “a connected and inclusive digital future for all.”

Mastercard has been instrumental in driving financial inclusion and digital transformation in Ghana.

Through collaborations, it has empowered local financial technology companies (Fintechs) to enhance access to digital services for underserved communities.

The company’s initiatives like the Mastercard Fintech Forum and Fraud and Cyber Resilience Forum have fostered dialogue, shared best practices, and contributed to addressing challenges in the financial sector.

The new office in Accra is described as “a significant step” in Mastercard’s commitment to expand its footprint across West Africa. It currently has offices in Cairo, Casablanca, Johannesburg, Lagos, Nairobi, Mauritius.

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, aiming to build “a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper.”

The organisation supports a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible.

It relies on technology and innovation, partnerships and networks to deliver “a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realise their greatest potential.”

Source: GNA