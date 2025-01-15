COCOBOD seizes trucks loaded with bags of cocoa, lumber     

The Bono Regional Office of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) seized three heavy duty trucks loaded with bags of cocoa and lumber suspected to being smuggled to either, neighbouring Burkina Faso, Togo or Cote d’Ivoire.

The ‘Man diesel trucks’ with registration numbers GR 7237-21, AS 5278-23 and GR 314-24 were impounded at Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region.

Mr Michael Paddy Kwasi Asumanu, the Bono Regional Administrator of the COCOBOD, who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, said the trucks were seized upon a tip-off, saying the drivers, however, absconded.

The drivers covered the bags of cocoa with lumber to outwit security, he stated, saying the trucks had since been placed at the custody of the Bono Regional Office of the Forestry Commission (FC) in Sunyani.

“We are now working on a court order to take possession of the bags of cocoa”, Mr Asumanu stated.

Mr Emmanuel Ntiako, the Deputy Bono Regional Manager of the FC, also told the GNA his office was yet to receive details of the lumber.

Source: GNA