Nearly three million malfunctioning smart meters leave electricity consumers in limbo – Minister-designate

Ghana’s Energy Minister-designate, Mr John Abdulai Jinapor, has revealed that nearly three million smart prepaid meters across the country are malfunctioning.

“This staggering number is creating significant challenges for electricity consumers, who are facing frustrations due to delays and difficulties in acquiring replacements,” he said.

Mr Jinapor made the revelation on Monday when he appeared before Parliament’s Appointment Committee to be vetted.

Mr Jinapor said at least 2.9 million meters required immediate replacement to address the current market demand, saying, “The limited availability of meters is exacerbating the issue, with customers struggling to access functional meters.”

He emphasised the need for a structured approach to improve supply and ensure that customers had access to functional meters.

The nominee pledged to tackle the issue head-on if approved as Energy Minister, exploring innovative solutions such as selling meters directly to consumers.

“The ideal way is to get prepared meters, especially smart meters that can mimic all the requirements you need,” Mr Jinapor stated.

Mr Jinapor stated that with technology advancing rapidly, he was of the view that empowering consumers to purchase their own meters could be a game-changer.

The Energy Minister-designate’s revelation highlighted the urgent need for a comprehensive overhaul of Ghana’s metering system as the country continued to grapple with energy challenges.

Mr Jinapor’s commitment to addressing this critical issue offered a glimmer of hope for electricity consumers nationwide.

On Thursday January 9, President John Dramani Mahama submitted his first batch of ministerial nominations to the Speaker of Parliament in accordance with Article 78 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

The nominees are Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, as Minister of Finance Designate; Mr John Abdulai Jinapor, Minister of Energy Designate; and Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, Attorney -General and Minister of Justice Designate.

Source: GNA