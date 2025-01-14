Mahama government reaffirms commitment to Free SHS Policy 

The President John Dramani Mahama-led government has reiterated its commitment towards maintaining and enhancing the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, which was originally introduced by its predecessor, the Akufo-Addo administration.

Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Finance Minister-designate, expressed his full support for President Mahama’s pledge to build upon the policy, rather than abolish it.

Speaking during his vetting by the Appointments’ Committee of Parliament on Monday, Dr Forson emphasised that the government intended to preserve and strengthen the policy for the benefit of students across the country.

He said: “My party’s position on Free SHS has been well articulated by H.E President John Dramani Mahama. We do not intend to cancel the Free SHS. President Mahama has said the Free SHS has come to stay.”

“…I don’t think you need any further assurance. The President of the Republic of Ghana has made the statement, who am I as a minister that he has appointed? You have assurance from the highest level of the government to preserve the policy,” he said.

Dr Forson’s assurance reaffirmed the Mahama-led government’s commitment to education, a key sector that had been a focus of the administration’s policies.

The Free SHS policy had been a significant initiative aimed at increasing access to education for Ghanaian students.

This development was consistent with the then Minority Caucus’s previous stance on the Free SHS policy.

In 2023, Dr Forson, then the Minority Leader, clarified that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was committed to the policy and would support efforts to improve it.

On Thursday January 9, President John Dramani Mahama submitted his first batch of ministerial nominations to the Speaker of Parliament in accordance with Article 78 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

The nominees are Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, as the Minister of Finance Designate; Mr John Abdulai Jinapor, Minister of Energy Designate; and Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, Attorney -General and Minister of Justice Designate.

Source: GNA