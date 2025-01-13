Statue of immediate former president at Sekondi completely destroyed  

The statue of former President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo recently erected at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital roundabout in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region, has been completely damaged.

The complete destruction marked the second attempt by some unknown individuals in the metropolis to destroy the monument mounted in honor of the president during his tenure in office.

The first vandalism occurred on December 16, 2024, when unidentified individuals damaged the statue’s leg for which authorities had it repaired soon afterwards.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA), visited the scene it observed that the head of the statue was lying destroyed on the ground with the other parts completely destroyed and scattered on the ground.

Personnel from the police CID were seen present at the scene taking measurements and photos of the affected statue.

Speaking to some residents, they shared varied sentiments pertaining to the destruction of the statue.

Madam Cecilia Nyame Yeadom, a resident, said it was uncivilized on the part of some citizenry to take such actions saying, “Nobody feeds nor clothes the statue why then will a rational individual do such a thing.”

She called on authorities to launch investigations into the unlawful act and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Madam Nyame Yeadom, noted that if not for anything, Former President Akufo Addo contributed his bit to national development, adding that Ghanaians were losing their morals and values for the elderly as a people.

She also called on the citizens to be cautious of their actions as these were the little things that triggered violence and conflict, adding that the end result would not be pleasant for the country.

Mr Anthony Arhinsa, a resident at Nkotompo, also said the mounting of the statue in the Western region was an error as the Former President didn’t contribute much to the growth and development of the region.

Others also expressed concern that such acts must not be tolerated even if the people of the region disliked the fact that the statue was mounted in the area.

Source: GNA