Government to activate investigation into National Cathedral project

The president, acting on the directive of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), will soon launch an investigation into the National Cathedral Project to determine any misuse of state funds.

CHRAJ has directed the government to audit the National Cathedral project and investigate whether there was any form of fraud.

President John Dramani Mahama said his Administration was enjoined to follow that directive and would soon activate such an investigation.

The President made this known at the Christian National Thanksgiving Service on Sunday at the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Touching on the future of the project, President Mahama expressed the belief that all Christians in Ghana must forge a consensus on how to bring it into fruition without recourse to public funds.

“And this project must be achieved at a reasonable cost,” he said.

Given Ghana’s current circumstances, it made no sense to undertake such a project at a staggering sum of $400 million, he said.

“I am informed that the National Ecumenical Centre in Abuja, which serves all Christian denominations in Nigeria, was built at a cost of $30 million,” President Mahama said.

“I believe we can achieve this project at a much more reasonable figure, and together, we can raise the necessary funds. Such a reconsideration might even include changing the current site of the project.”

Regarding leadership, the President said leaders were called to serve with integrity and accountability.

“Proverbs 29:2 reminds us that when the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice,” he said.

“And that’s why I pledge before you, my holy fathers, to lead a government that is transparent, that is accountable, and focused on justice and fairness, as you just advised us to.”

“We will stand in the fight against corruption relentlessly, knowing that it undermines the very fabric of our society.”

“Any persons who find themselves appointed to public office has to be made aware that they will be held to the highest ethical and professional standards.”

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the First Lady Lordina Mahama, leading members of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) including Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman, Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary and the Party’s Members of Parliament attended the service.

Also in attendance were leading clergy in the country: the Reverend Dr Stephen Wengam, General Superintendent of Assemblies of God; Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah, Apostle General, Royalhouse Chapel; Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Founder and Overseer of Christian Action Faith Ministries Worldwide; Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, Founder and Archbishop, Perez Chapel International, and Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu-Bempah of Glorious Word Power Ministries International.

Others were Dr Lawrence Tetteh, Founder/President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach; Bishop Salifu Amoako, the Founder and General Overseer, Alive Chapel International; Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei, the Presiding Bishop of the Pleasant Place Church; and Prophet Akwasi Agyemang Prempeh, the General Overseer of Springs of Joy Ministries International Worldwide.

Source: GNA