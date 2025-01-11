Driver granted GH¢500,000.00 bail for inconsiderate driving 

A 42-year-old driver, Benjamin Addae Sinclair, has been granted GH¢50,000.00 bail with two sureties by the Asante Abuakwa Circuit Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality for offending three traffic rules at Danyame on Kumasi.

One of the sureties of Benjamin Addae Sinclair, must be justified with landed property, and he will reappear before the court presided by Mrs Philomena Asiedu, on January 21, this year.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges of careless and inconsiderate driving, neglect of road traffic sign and negligently causing harm.

Police Chief Inspector Richard Emisah, prosecuting, told the court that the accused is a professional driver.

He said on November 14, 2024, at about 8:30pm, the accused was driving a Land Cruiser V8 vehicle, with registration number GG 3113-24 from Bekwai roundabout towards the Lancaster Hotel direction in Danyame.

Upon reaching the Cedar traffic light, the signal showed red, but the accused refused to stop and rather sped off in an attempt to outsmart the traffic light and other vehicles that had been given the green light to proceed.

His vehicle collided with a Hyundai Atos taxi with registration number CR 836-17, which had four passengers on board.

They sustained severe injuries, and they were rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where they were admitted for treatment.

The case was reported to the Kumasi central police and the accused was arrested.

He admitted in his caution statement and after further investigation he was charged and brought before the court.

Source: GNA