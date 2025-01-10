Presidency says no contract for printing Mahama portrait will be given

The Office of the President has unveiled an official portrait of President John Dramani Mahama. The Office also said no contract to print the portrait in bulk will be given.

A statement issued by Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Acting Spokesman to the President, copied to the Ghana News Agency announced the release of the official portrait of President Mahama.

It said the portrait captures the essence of President Mahama’s leadership and commitment to the people of Ghana.

“It will serve as a symbol of national pride and unity, reflecting the values and aspirations of our great nation,” the statement said.

It noted that ministries, departments, agencies, private businesses and companies, and the public were kindly informed that the government had not and would not contract any company or individual to produce framed pictures of the official portrait in bulk for distribution.

Source: GNA