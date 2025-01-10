Mahama orders immediate investigations into 2020 and 2024 election day killings

The President has ordered the Ghana Police Service to set up a Criminal Investigations Department (CID) taskforce to immediately start investigations into the killings of Ghanaian citizens during the 2020 and 2024 general elections.

About 14 Ghanaians have been killed during elections in those periods.

During the 2020 elections on December 7, eight people were killed but to date, no one has been held to account, even though the former President Akufo-Addo promised countless times that the matter would be investigated and the perpetrated brought to book.

According to the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) 2024 Election Incidents report, six people were killed during Ghana’s 2024 general election as a result of gunshots and stabbing by party supporters.

The report also said it recorded a total of 76 separate incidents in relation to the elections.

In a letter to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akufo Dampare, signed by the President’s Secretary, Dr Callistus Mahama, the President formally requested that the IGP initiates immediate investigations into the tragic deaths of Ghanaian citizens during the 2020 and 2024 general elections.

“These incidents, which occurred in various parts of the country, have left a lasting scar on our democratic process, and it is imperative that justice is served for the victims and their families,” the letter said.

The president stated that to ensure the investigations are comprehensive and transparent, he proposed that the Ghana Police Service establishes a dedicated Investigative Taskforce: Form a special taskforce within the CID to focus solely on these cases, ensuring undivided attention and efficient handling of this matter.

Urged that the police conduct thorough interviews with eyewitnesses, victims families, and other relevant individuals who may provide crucial information.

Review of Electoral Security Arrangements: Investigate the role and actions of security personnel deployed at the affected polling stations to determine their involvement or oversight.

Investigate the role and actions of security personnel deployed at the affected polling stations to determine their involvement or oversight. Use of Forensic Evidence: Employ advanced forensic techniques to analyze any physical evidence from the crime scenes, including bullet casings, weaponry, and other materials.

Employ advanced forensic techniques to analyze any physical evidence from the crime scenes, including bullet casings, weaponry, and other materials. Collaboration with Electoral and Civic Bodies: Work with the Electoral Commission and other relevant agencies to review reports from the 2020 and 2024 elections for additional context.

“To maintain public trust and ensure transparency, we kindly request periodic updates on the progress of the investigation. This will help to keep stakeholders Informed and assure the public of your commitment to uncovering the truth,” the letter said.

The President further expressed confidence in the competence and professionalism of the CID to produce the necessary results to bring justice to the victims and their families while preserving the integrity of Ghana’s democratic process.

While elections in Ghana have been noted to be generally peaceful and orderly, pockets of disturbances and violence have been recorded, including the one held last month.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi