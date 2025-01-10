Businessman in court for allegedly defrauding 18 rent seekers GH¢100,000 

A 48-year-old businessman, Jennings Tetteh Cole, who is accused of defrauding 18 rent seekers of over GH¢100,000, appeared before an Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday.

He faces 18 counts of defrauding by false pretenses but has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The complainants reportedly paid amounts ranging from GH¢3,000 to GH¢9,200 to the accused.

Jennings has been granted bail in the amount of GH¢150,000.

He had promised to refund the money to his victims, but according to the prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Ramata Asumah, he has not returned any of the funds.

The case has been adjourned to January 20, 2025, with the court, presided over by Mr. Bright Samuel Acquah, instructing the prosecution to file their disclosures.

Chief Inspector Asumah, presenting the case, informed the court that all 18 complainants, who live in different areas of Accra, were in search of rental accommodation.

The prosecution stated that Jennings, who resides in Nungua, owns a dilapidated single room and had advertised it for rent on the Jiji trading app.

The complainants saw the listing and contacted the accused individually.

Between October 21, 2024, and December 7, 2024, Jennings allegedly obtained various sums of money from each complainant, totaling GH¢100,060, under the false pretense of renovating the room and renting it to them.

However, he failed to fulfill his promise.

The court heard that after collecting the money, Jennings went into hiding, offering excuses for the delay.

On December 8, 2024, some of the complainants met and discovered that the accused had rented the same room to all of them.

The complainants then reported the matter to the Nungua Police, leading to Jennings’ arrest.

During questioning, he admitted to the crime in his caution statement.

The prosecution also mentioned that efforts were underway to apprehend his accomplice.

Source: GNA