NDC youth invade government institutions in Tema  

Some concerned youth of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from the three constituencies in Tema, invaded some government institutions in Tema, asking appointees of the past New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) appointees to vacate their offices.

The group visited the TDC Company Limited, Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO), COCOBOD, and the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Butherus Andy, the Leader for the Tema Concerns Youth, said in 2016, when the NPP came to power, some NDC youth and leaders working in the public institutions were sacked; therefore, they also want them to leave now that their party was in power.

Some protesters also complained that, as members of the NDC, they were not getting employed because the NPP was in power.

Madam Gladys Osekere, a protestor, claimed that, as party members recognised by their opponents in the public institutions, they denied them employment and favoured their own.

She claimed that some time ago, she sent her applied for a job as a security personnel and submitted her CV to GPHA, but after meeting all the requirements, she was denied the opportunity because of her political party affiliation with the NDC.

The protesters, dressed in their party colours chanted their party anthem while moving from one office to the other.

At the GPHA, Mr Stephen Adorkor, the former Director of Tema Port, calmed the protesters, assuring them that their petitions had been sent to the party’s regional office, promising that the issue would be addressed to their satisfaction.

There were security personnel at the premises of the various institutions to ensure that the protestors do not destroy state properties.

