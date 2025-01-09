Mahama gave the speech of his life at his inauguration – Read the full text

On January 7, 2025, John Dramani Mahama was inaugurated into office for the second time as the President of Ghana.

Mahama had lost two previous elections in 2016 and 2020. But in the December 7, 2024 elections, he won overwhelmingly, handing the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) its humiliating defeat ever, in any election in Ghana in recent times. He won with 51 per cent, exceeding the votes received by the NPP candidate, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia with more than 1.7 million votes.

During the inauguration he gave a sober and reflective speech, signaling a departure from the usual.

We bring you some quotes and the full speech below.

“By voting as you did on December 7, the Ghanaian people conveyed a powerful message that is often overlooked by politicians. A giant of American political history, President Ronald Reagan, powerfully emphasized this message when he declared at his inauguration some 40 years ago that “Governments have no power except that granted by the people.”

While Ghanaians take great pride in our thriving democracy, they are deeply dissatisfied with the quality of governance over the years. They have openly voiced their dissatisfaction through the decisive action they undertook at the recent polls.