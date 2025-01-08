You can count on Nigeria’s support – Tinubu   

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured his Ghanaian counterpart of his country’s support at any given time.

“My dear brother, I am here to walk with you. You know you can count on Nigeria’s support at any given time. You call on me,” Mr Tinubu said in his address during the swearing-in of President John Dramani Mahama at the Independence Square in Accra.

“We are your brothers and sisters. We shall always be there for you. May your administration be a profound source of progress for you, Ghanaians, and the entire region,” the Nigeria President stated.

President Tinubu, who was the special guest of honour at the inauguration, said he was confident that the new Government, under the leadership of President Mahama, would work with Nigeria to strengthen the powerful bond, leading to greater shared progress and prosperity for the people of the two nations.

“I have no doubt that your administration will bring about positive change and progress. Your accession to the powers you hold, also marks a new and invigorating momentum in pursuing sub-regional integration and progress.

“With laser focus, we can tackle our people’s most pressing problems of poverty, youth unemployment, instability, insolvency, and many other problems, amping our desired progress. May Ghana’s democracy continue to grow stronger. May progress and prosperity be your portion,” President Tinubu said.

He urged both nations to look forward to a future filled with hope, opportunity, and progress.

The Nigerian President described the inauguration as a celebration of African democracy as Ghana and her beloved people marked the transition from one democratic government to another, further demonstrating that in West Africa, the people were capable of democratic and productive endeavours.

“We need not prove ourselves to them. We have nothing to prove to anyone except ourselves. We will lift our nations out of poverty and build strong and resilient economies for our people,” President Tinubu stated.

He said he was in Accra not only as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but also as an African in resolute support of Ghana and her people, describing the moment as a source of pride and honour for Ghana, the entire continent and its diaspora.

“The sun is out, and the sky may be blue, but I see today a black star rising, rising high in the African sky. This black star shines over this nation and its rays spread across this continent with a sense of shared history, hope, compassion, unity, devotion to our common wealth,” he added.

President Tinubu said the shining star reminded Africans of who they were. “…that star reminds us always to strive and work together, bond together, even when we disagree. We must choose the path of peaceful dialogue. Never can we do harm to our brothers, nor can we permit any outsider to disrupt our bonds of brotherhood.”

