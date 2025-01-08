Miner fined for receiving payments through electronic medium falsely

A 23-year-old small scale miner, who tricked two mobile money vendors and received a cash sum of GH¢8,000 payments through electronic medium falsely, has been fined GH¢12,000 or in default, six years imprisonment by the Tarkwa Circuit Court.

Charged with four counts of receiving payments through electronic medium falsely, Ahmed Abdul Rahaman, pleaded guilty with explanation.

The court, presided over by Mrs Hathia Ama Manu, noted that Rahaman’s explanation confirmed his plea of guilty, and therefore, convicted him on his own plea.

In addition, the court ordered Rahaman to refund the GH¢8,000 belonging to the two mobile money vendors.

Prosecuting Chief Superintendent of Police Alex Odonkor, said the complainants, Evelyn Lartey and Prince Appiah, were mobile money vendors at Wassa Asikuma in the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality, and both resided in the same community with Rahaman.

On April 10, 2024, which happened to be Eid ul-Fitr, while Evelyn was at work, Rahaman went there and asked her to transfer an amount of GH¢ 1,000 into his MTN mobile money account bearing the name Sadick Abdulai Baafi.

He said after Evelyn had finished with the transaction Rahaman asked her to transfer another GH¢1,000 into the same mobile money number and she obliged.

Chief Superintendent Odonkor said all this while, Rahaman kept convincing Evelyn that his brother was bringing GH¢ 4,000 physical cash so he could pay her, again requested that she should transfer another GH¢2000 and she did.

It said Evelyn waited for some time and realized that Rahaman was only deceiving her to get away with her cash.

Rahaman, who stays close to where Evelyn did her mobile money business pledged to go home and get her the money but never returned.

The prosecutor said Rahaman proceeded to where Appiah worked and asked him to transfer an amount of GH¢2,000 into his MTN mobile money account and he did.

He said the convict again pleaded with Appiah to transfer another GH¢2, 000 into the same account as his brother was on his way with the money.

According to the prosecution, after Rahaman had gotten the money, he told Appiah that since his brother was delaying, he would dash home and bring him, and he agreed.

Appiah waited for Rahaman, but there was no sign of him returning with his money, so he went to his house and unfortunately, he met Evelyn in Rahaman’s house accusing him of defrauding her using the same modus opera dum, and the two arrested and took him to the Wassa Akropong police station for investigation.

Rahaman, in his caution statement, admitted the offence and further explained that he used the money to play aviator game with the hope that he would have won and refunded the complainant’s cash to them but unfortunately lost miserably.

Source: GNA