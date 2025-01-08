Ghanaians yearn for better times as Mahama is sworn-in

Some people at Nyankumasi Ahenkro in the Assin South Constituency of the Central Region, are expecting to witness a new era of leadership, development and progress of the country as President John Mahama is sworn-into office on Tuesday.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on their expectations of the leadership of President Mahama, Miss Georgina Amoah, a trader said she was looking forward for improved economic conditions, better job opportunities and higher incomes that would turn the fortunes of Ghanaians round.

In addition, she said duties on import goods should also be reduced for business owners to breathe a sigh of relief to transact business in the country.

Mr David Arhin, a teacher said, he expected that President Mahama’s government would fight corruption, ensure the efficient use of public resources and promote a culture of accountability and responsiveness.

By so doing, he appealed to the new President to punish any member of his government who would be found culpable to serve as a deterrent to others.

Mr Isaac Okyere, a mechanic, said he wished President Mahama well and prayed that he delivered on his mandate as Ghanaians were, carefully watching.

President Mahama’s inauguration marks his second coming as he takes the mantle of leadership to navigate Ghana’s administration once again.

Source: GNA