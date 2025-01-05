Disregard purported list of ministerial nominees – Mahama

President-elect John Dramani Mahama on Saturday urged the public to disregard purported lists of ministerial nominees circulating in the media.

The Office of the President-elect said it had noted the circulation of various lists containing names of individuals purported to be nominees to ministerial positions.

A statement issued by Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Special Aide to Mr Mahama, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said those lists did not emanate from the office of the President-elect and encouraged the public to disregard them.

“Official channels will be used to communicate any such nominations to the public at the appropriate time,” the statement said.

Source: GNA