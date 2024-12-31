Planners Association cautions Ghanaians against indiscriminate disposal of plastic materials 

The Local Government Service Association of Physical Planners (LoGSAPP) has called on Ghanaians to manage plastic waste and materials properly in the festive season for environmental sustainability.

Mrs Gifty Nyarko, the Interim National President of the Association, who made the call expressed concern about indiscriminate disposal of plastic waste in season, saying if not brought under control, that would have a devastating toll on the environment.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Mrs Nyarko said a collective and decisive approach was required for the country to manage plastic waste and create a friendly environment.

It is incumbent for everybody to contribute to proper management of plastic waste by using paper packages which are friendly to the environment.

Mrs Nyarko, also the Head of the Physical Development Planning Department of the Sunyani West Municipal Assembly in the Bono Region, observed that indiscriminate disposal and improper use of plastic waste threatened environmental sustainability and contributed to climate change.

She entreated the public to be wary of the long-term consequences of plastic waste and minimise the use of plastic materials, saying improper disposal of plastic waste and materials worsened the impact of climate change, loss of soil fertility and contributed to extreme heat.

Mrs Nyarko said plastic waste materials exposed the nation, highly vulnerable to the impact of climate change because of her dependence on agriculture and urged the public to prioritise environmental protection and contribute towards environmental sustainability.

In a related interview, Pastor Francis Kudom, the Head Pastor of the Agozokrom Deeper Life Bible Church in the Sunyani Municipality, said God expected everybody to protect the environment.

Pastor Kodom said it was the responsibility for humanity to promote environmental cleanliness and sustainability.

“Protecting and sustaining the environment is a divine mandate and God will not be happy with us if we fail on that”, he warned, adding “God is particular about the environment”.

Pastor Kodom urged the public to safeguard the environment for “God’s glory”.

