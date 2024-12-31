McDan Aviation denies owing over $3m to Ghana Airports

McDan Aviation, operators of the Private Jet Terminal 1 at Kotoka International Airport, has denied owing $3 million to the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL).

The McDan Group subsidiary expressed disappointment over GACL’s decision to deny access and shut down the terminal, especially as discussions regarding its financial obligations were ongoing.

This marks the second shutdown of the terminal since 2022, with GACL citing outstanding debt issues as the reason for the closure on Monday, December 30.

“We acknowledge our financial responsibilities concerning the use and operation of the Fixed Base Operator (FBO) at the terminal for which we have made significant payments previously.

“Last week, we made an additional payment with the plan to continue payments from January 2025. It is pertinent to note, however, that McDan Aviation does not owe GACL $3 million on the terminal as erroneously reported,” McDan Aviation said in a statement signed by the Chief Executive Office of McDan Group.

The company disclosed that it was currently involved in a legal dispute concerning a parcel of land along the Spintex road acquired from the GACL.

“A third party has raised litigation issues, resulting in court proceedings. GACL is aware of this situation, and we have communicated that payments will remain on hold until the court case is fully resolved,” the statement said.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) reached out for comment regarding the outstanding debt owed to the GACL, management of McDan Aviation was unable to provide a response.

Source: GNA