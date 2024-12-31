Dr Awoonor advocates incentives to attract health workers to rural areas 

Dr Williams Koku Awoonor, former Upper East Regional Director of Health Services, has emphasised the need for Incentives to attract and retain health workers in rural communities.

He said the lack of healthcare professionals in rural areas was a major challenge that must be addressed to ensure better healthcare delivery.

Dr Awoonor, who has extensive working experience in rural communities, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that many health workers were reluctant to accept postings to rural areas due to inadequate facilities, limited career advancement opportunities and poor living conditions.

He argued that offering competitive incentives was crucial to attracting and retaining health workers in those areas.

He mentioned better salaries, allowances and career advancement opportunities as some of the incentives that government must prioritise while working with stakeholders to develop a comprehensive strategy to address the obstacles.

Source: GNA