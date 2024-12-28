WAEC receives additional GH¢35m from Education Ministry

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says it has received additional GH¢35 million from the Ministry of Education (MoE) to complete the scanning of objective answer cards.

A statement issued and signed by Mr John K. Kapi, Head, Public Affairs, WAEC, said the council “is working around the clock to ensure that WASSCE 2024 for School Candidates is released by the end of the month.”

Meanwhile, the Council has appealed to the Ministry of Education to release the outstanding balance to enable it to pay Supervisors, invigilators, script checkers, suppliers of examination materials and to meet other financial obligations.

Earlier, WAEC indicated that the Ministry owed it GH¢118 million, saying non-payment of the amount would delay the release of results.

The Ministry of Education through the Finance Ministry issued a cheque for GH¢25 million.

On December 25, 2024, the council said it had received an additional GH¢35 million. The outstanding balance to be paid is GH¢58 million.

Source: GNA