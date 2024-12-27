Santrokofi Benua community urges mobilization to realize vision for ICT centre

Santrokofi Benua, a vibrant community nestled in the Oti Region of Ghana, is gearing up for its highly anticipated homecoming durbar, scheduled from December 19th to 26th, 2024. The central focus of this grand event is to rally the collective support of community members, both local and in the diaspora, to bring to fruition the long-standing dream of establishing a state-of-the-art multipurpose ICT centre.

The homecoming festivities, themed “Building A Future For Our Community,” promise a week-long celebration that seamlessly blends cultural heritage with technological innovation. As the community prepares to welcome its sons and daughters from near and far, the clarion call has gone out for all to contribute their resources and expertise towards the realization of this transformative project.

Spearheading the initiative is Nana Buamah Kyerefor IV, the revered Twafohene of the Santrokofi Traditional Area, who has been the driving force behind this ambitious endeavor. In his address at the launch event, held at the prestigious Military Officers Mess near the 37 Military Hospital, the Twafohene painted a vivid picture of the community’s journey, highlighting the lessons learned from past development challenges.

“Our journey toward progress requires more than individual efforts; it demands a unified approach that harnesses the strength of our entire community,” declared Nana Buamah Kyerefor IV, his voice carrying the weight of experience earned through decades of community stewardship. “The multipurpose ICT centre project represents not merely a building, but the cornerstone of our community’s future in an increasingly digital world.”

The Twafohene’s vision has found resonance with the community’s traditional leadership, as evidenced by the impassioned appeal delivered by the 91-year-old Nifahene of Santrokofi Benua, Nana Sarku Brempong. With the authority that comes from a lifetime of service, the Nifahene addressed the notable absence of community members residing in the greater Accra metropolitan area, including Tema, Ashiaman, and surrounding districts.

“We must learn from the lessons of the past and ensure consistent participation from all our community members,” the Nifahene urged, his voice carrying the weight of concern. “Those early days were fraught with challenges, and we watched as our initial efforts crumbled due to inconsistent participation and financial mismanagement. Today, we stand at a crucial crossroads where we must heed the lessons of history.”

The launch event also highlighted the critical role of diaspora support in community development. Mr. Robert Brempong, a member of the ad hoc committee, shared detailed accounts of how diaspora contributions had already made significant impacts, particularly in emergency situations such as the recent classroom rehabilitation project following storm damage.

To acknowledge these contributions, traditional authorities have implemented formal recognition systems, including official letters of appreciation and regular updates on project progress. This approach has strengthened the bonds between local and diaspora community members, fostering a more unified development front.

Complementing the traditional leadership’s vision, the Assemblyman for the area, Isaac Grant, has made a passionate appeal for support from citizens to enable the clean-up exercise scheduled from December 19th to 22nd. This initiative, aimed at ensuring the community is clean and presentable for the homecoming durbar, requires the collective effort of the youth and the community at large.

“To motivate and support the youth who will actively participate in this effort, including painting the stones and cleaning the community, I humbly appeal to the Benua Development Committee to assist in raising funds,” Assemblyman Grant said in his message to the committee. “Your financial contributions, no matter how small, will go a long way in covering the costs and providing incentives to encourage participation.”

The upcoming homecoming durbar, with the theme “Building A Future For Our Community,” represents more than a celebration; it symbolizes the community’s commitment to progress while honoring its cultural heritage. Planned technology exhibitions, cultural performances, and community awards ceremonies will showcase this unique blend of tradition and innovation, providing tangible evidence of the community’s vision and achievements.

The event’s innovative approaches to inclusive participation, such as live streaming and digital communication channels, further demonstrate Santrokofi Benua’s embrace of technology. This technological integration serves as a practical example of the very future the ICT centre aims to create – a future where physical distance no longer limits community participation and development.

As the ad hoc planning committee has outlined, the contribution system for the ICT centre project has been structured to ensure fairness and widespread participation. Diaspora members are expected to contribute GHc500 and above, while local inhabitants are encouraged to contribute GHc50 and above, and those residing outside the community paying GHc100.00 and above.

“We have structured our contribution system to ensure both fairness and effectiveness,” explained Nana Buamah Kyerefor IV, outlining how this tiered approach allows community members from all walks of life to play a meaningful role in building this shared future.

The significance of the ICT centre project resonates throughout the proceedings, with various speakers emphasizing its potential impact on the community’s future. Once completed, the facility will offer a comprehensive suite of services, including advanced computer literacy programs, high-speed internet connectivity, digital skills training workshops, modern library and research facilities, community meeting spaces, youth development programs, and distance learning opportunities.

Nana Odabra Brekuate III, the Krontihene and Vice Chairman of the Development Committee, underscored the project’s alignment with global technological trends. “We are not just building a structure,” he declared, “we are creating a gateway to the future for our children and grandchildren. In today’s world, technological literacy is not optional – it is essential for survival and progress.”

As the countdown to the grand durbar begins, the people of Santrokofi Benua stand united, their eyes fixed on the horizon, ready to embrace a tomorrow where technology and tradition converge to forge a brighter, more prosperous future for all. The homecoming celebration is not merely a cultural event; it is a clarion call for community-wide mobilization to realize the transformative vision of the ICT centre, a project that promises to bridge the digital divide and propel Santrokofi Benua into a new era of inclusive development.

Samuel Innocent Appiah