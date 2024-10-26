CSOs call on the government to urgently clear medical products from Tema Port

A coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) have called on the government to urgently clear essential Family Planning (FP) commodities, and other medical products stuck at the Tema Port.

“This action is critical to prevent a shortage of these commodities which could significantly increase the rate of unintended pregnancies, leading to unsafe abortions and maternal mortality,” they stated.

The 55 CSOs in a joint statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday said the FP commodities, valued at $1,610,563 was donated to Ghana by the West Africa Health Organisation (WAHO) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

It said the commodities, among other medical products since February 2024 have not been cleared from the port.

The coalition noted that the delay in clearance caused unpaid duties and demurrage fees and led to critical shortages of key contraceptives supplies at the central and regional medical stores and health facilities across the country.

“The stockout of these essential supplies has a significant impact on national efforts to improve the health outcomes of Ghanaians, increasing the risk of unintended pregnancies and undermining efforts to improve maternal, newborn, and child health outcomes in ghana,” the statement said.

The coalition noted that the FP commodities when used by women, they are estimated to avert 2,514 child deaths, 255 maternal deaths, 62,778 unsafe abortions, and 199,182 unintended pregnancies and save the Government of Ghana more than 200,000 Ghana cedis in direct healthcare costs.

It recalled that Ghana recently launched the Ghana Family Planning Costed Implementation Plan (GFPCIP), to reaffirm the government commitment to ensuring that by 2030, all persons of reproductive age have equitable and timely access to FP information, commodities, and services in line with global FP2030.

“However, delays in clearing essential FP commodities, leading to stockout, cast doubt on this pledge, the African Union Agenda 2063, and the larger Sustainable Development Goals,” it stated.

The statement said: “The government’s inconsistent management of donated supplies undermines Ghana’s commitment to these national and global goals and risks damaging its international reputation and future partnerships.”

The coalition called on the government to expedite the clearance of FP commodities by promptly settling the duties and accrued demurrage fees, ensuring that the essential commodities reach the intended population.

They urged the government to implement decisive proactive measures to prevent future delays and avoid the risk of losing vital donated commodities; and to conduct a thorough quality control assessment on the cleared FP supplies to guarantee their safety and integrity, ensuring they are fit for use and do not pose any risk to users’ health.

The coalition further urged the government to prioritise improving the health outcomes for Ghanaians, particularly around reproductive health.

It expressed its commitment to working with the government and other stakeholders to ensure that the country meets its FP goals.

Source: GNA