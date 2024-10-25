FDA asks food service establishments to apply for advertisement approval

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has asked all food service establishments to apply for the Authority’s approval for their advertisements across all media platforms by not later than December 1, 2024.

It said any food service establishment that advertised its products without valid approval from the Authority violates the FDA Guidelines for the Advertisement of Regulated products and Section 100 (2) of the Public Health Act 2012, Act 851.

The FDA in a statement signed by Madam Delese Mimi Darko, the Chief Executive Officer and copied to the Ghana News Agency, explained that the section under the law stipulated that ‘A person shall not advertise food unless the advertisement has been approved by the Authority.

“It stated that under Section 129 of Act 851, individuals who contravene these provisions are subject to summary conviction, a fine of not less than 7,500 penalty units, and not more than 15,000 penalty units, or imprisonment for a term of not less than 15 years and not more than 25 years, or both.

“The Authority will rigorously enforce these provisions to safeguard public health and safety,” the statement said.

It stated that for the purposes of this notice, a ‘Food Service Establishment’ included operations that store, prepare, package, serve, vend, or otherwise provide food for human consumption, such as restaurants, bakeries, canteens, online food businesses, institutional catering services, and fast-food establishments.”

The statement said advertisements that complied with FDA Advertisement Guidelines for various media platforms, including billboards, social media, and other below-the-line mediums, must be approved by the Authority.

“Approved advertisements are valid for one year and must be renewed thereafter,” it pointed out.

The statement reminded live media presenters who intended to advertise and promote FDA-regulated products, to restrict themselves to scripts approved by the Authority.

The FDA appreciated the cooperation in ensuring compliance with these regulations for the benefit of public health and safety.

Source: GNA