Santrokofi Benua to celebrate homecoming of citizens

Santrokofi Benua, a resilient and vibrant community nestled in the heart of Ghana’s Oti Region, is set to launch its Homecoming celebration on Saturday, October 26th, 2024. This highly anticipated event, organized by the dedicated Santrokofi Benua Development Committee in collaboration with the Chiefs and Elders, promises to be a transformative day that will unite the community and lay the foundation for a future filled with hope and prosperity.

Under the empowering theme “Building A Future For Our Community,” the Homecoming launch will serve as a platform to raise funds for the completion of the community’s long-awaited Multi-Purpose Community Resource Centre project– a state-of-the-art facility that has been meticulously crafted by a skilled team of local artisans and engineers. This impressive structure will serve as a dynamic hub for a wide range of community activities, including educational programmes, skills development workshops, and vibrant cultural events.

“The completion of the Community Multi-Purpose Resource Centre will be a milestone achievement for our community,” said Nana Letsabi, Paramount Chief of Santrokofi Benua Traditional Area. “It is a demonstration to the hard work, dedication, and collective vision of our people, and it will undoubtedly play a crucial role in empowering our youth and fostering a brighter future for all.”

To ensure the full realization of this transformative project, the organizers have scheduled a grand durbar on December 25th, 2024, to rally support and secure the necessary funds. They are calling on the good people of Santrokofi Benua, as well as friends, sympathizers, and well-wishers, to contribute generously and make this community’s dream a reality.

Santrokofi Benua, a community that has weathered the challenges of being without a parliamentary representative for the past four years, has persevered through the unwavering support of its citizens both at home and abroad. The Homecoming celebration stands as a testimony to the community’s resilience and their unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for themselves and generations to come.

The Homecoming launch will commence at 10 a.m. at the Military Officers Mess, strategically located opposite the 37 Military Hospital. This carefully selected venue will ensure maximum visibility and accessibility for the community members, as well as guests from the nearby urban centres of Accra, Tema, and Ashaiman, where a significant number of Santrokofi Benua citizens reside.

In a spirit of unity and collaboration, the Santrokofi Benua Development Committee has extended a special invitation to the neighbouring Santrokofi Benua community, located in the Guan District of the Oti Region, to join in the celebrations. This inclusive approach reflects the community’s desire to foster stronger regional ties and create a shared vision for the future.

“By inviting our neighbours from Santrokofi Benua to join us, we aim to strengthen the bonds between our communities and work towards a more prosperous and equitable future for the entire Oti Region,” said Nana Buamah Kyerefor III, the Chairperson of the Development Committee.

The day’s events will be a true celebration of the community’s rich cultural heritage, with a diverse lineup of traditional performances, interactive workshops, and engaging discussions. Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant arts, music, and crafts that have been passed down through generations, while also exploring innovative ways to address the community’s pressing challenges.

As the people of Santrokofi Benua gather to celebrate this momentous occasion, they will be filled with a renewed sense of purpose, a deep appreciation for their heritage, and a collective determination to shape a future that truly reflects the aspirations and dreams of their community. The Homecoming Celebration promises to be a pivotal moment in the history of this vibrant and resilient community, and all are invited to join in the journey towards a brighter tomorrow.

By Innocent Samuel Appiah