MTN Ghana reiterates commitment to ethical business practices 

MTN Ghana has celebrated the Global Ethics Day with an insightful podcast conversation centred on anti-bribery and corruption, aligning with the global theme: “Ethics Empowered”.

MTN Ghana’s local theme: “Heightening Anti-Bribery and Corruption Practices”, underscores its commitment to ethical business practices.

The Ethics Podcast showcased MTN’s comprehensive training and awareness programmes focused on anti-bribery and corruption, emphasizing prevention and a steadfast zero-tolerance policy, a statement issued by the company said.

A copy of the statement made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani was jointly signed by Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, the Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer and Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, the Corporate Communications Senior Manager, MTN Ghana, said the event was held in Accra.

The podcast complements MTN’s ongoing training and awareness initiatives on the company’s anti-bribery and corruption policy.

The statement quoted Mr Joseph Dogbe, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer for MTN Ghana, as saying, “This year, we focused on anti-bribery and corruption, which is a critical risk area.”

“We are committed to promoting business ethics to ensure MTN’s sustainability and growth. This celebration reaffirms MTN’s dedication to ethics and integrity while promoting a culture of transparency and accountability,” he said.

During the event, panelists from various divisions within MTN Ghana and MobileMoney Limited discussed existing processes, systems, and technologies that support their operations in preventing bribery and corruption.

They also highlighted the company’s consequence management processes, demonstrating the actions MTN would take in response to any incidents of bribery and corruption, in line with its commitment to zero tolerance for unethical behaviours.

The panelists emphasized that the values and ethical principles of MTN Ghana were not only vital for the company’s sustainability and protection of stakeholder interests but also play a crucial role in enabling MTN staff to positively influence the larger society.

Participants were encouraged to report any unethical behaviour through the company’s anonymous whistleblowing channel and to sought guidance from the Ethics Office when faced with ethical dilemmas.

MTN Ghana is steadfast in its commitment to upholding ethics and integrity in business practices.

In 2023, the company organized activities focused on combating harassment and discrimination, while the emphasis in 2022 was on fraud prevention, the statement said.

Source: GNA