High cost of electricity hindering Ghana’s economic expansion, job creation – Dr Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says the high cost of electricity is limiting the country’s economic expansion and the creation of jobs.

He said if the cost of electricity was high then companies would find it difficult to expand and create jobs.

Dr Bawumia, during the commissioning of Phase two of the Tsatsadu Micro Hydropower Project and Tsatsadu Centre of Excellence in Alavanyo Abehenease in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta region, said for cost and environmental reasons, Ghana had to be looking at renewable energy.

“We have to be looking at solar, hydro and wind. We have to look at ways to bring down the cost of electricity for households and businesses,” the Vice President said.

He reiterated his promise to add 2,000 megawatts of solar power to Ghana’s energy mix since the country’s consumption of electricity was under 4,000 megawatts annually.

Dr. Bawumia said his proposal would go a long way to reduce the cost of electricity very significantly, adding that his goal was to bring down the cost of electricity by 50 per cent for households and businesses.

He said he had every confidence which was further enhanced that “It is Possible” and promised that working with Bui Power Authority, within the first four years under his presidency, they would go all out to make the addition of the megawatts leading to economic expansion and job creation.

Dr Bawumia said he was elated that the project was constructed wholly by Ghanaian expertise and use of Internally Generated Fund (IGF), which he believed was a major addition to the country’s power generation.

The second phase of the project includes an addition of 75kw to the already existing 45kw increasing the power generation to 120kw.

Mr. Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzamesi, the Chief Executive Officer, Bui Power Authority (BPA), said because of the experience gained from the Tsatsadu project, the Authority would commence a 3MWp plant at the Wli Waterfall early next year that would ensure smooth power to Hohoe and its environs.

He said the design of the Tsatsadu project still allowed the beauty of the Tsatsadu waterfall for tourism.

Mr. Dzamesi said the Authority was very determined to be the renewable energy leaders of the country.

“As I speak to you, BPA will add 105 MW solar power to the energy mix by November this year; 50 MW Yendi, 50MW Bui and 5 MW floating solar at Bui, the first of its kind in Africa”.

Mr. John-Peter Amewu, Member of Parliament (MP) noted that the Station would also serve as a learning field for students across West Africa.

He called on the constituents to renew his mandate as their Member of Parliament while voting massively for Dr Bawumia to become the next president.

Source: GNA