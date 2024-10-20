Ministry, UNDP hold review meeting on Violent Extremism Framework at Bole

The Ministry of National Security in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has held a three-day meeting in the Savannah Region for stakeholders to make inputs into the review of the National Framework for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism.

The meeting, held at Bole with support from the Government of Australia, was attended by key stakeholders drawn from the security agencies, religious leaders, traditional authorities, public organisations, women and youth groups.

Dr Sayuti Baba, Focal Person on Counter Terrorism, Ministry of National Security, speaking during the meeting at Bole, said there was need to review the Framework, which was launched in 2019, to address the changing security dynamics as security threats evolved overtime.

He said a team from the United Nations would be in the country from November 04 to November 08, this year to further review the country’s efforts in preventing violent extremism.

He expressed delight at the commitment shown by the stakeholders, especially the traditional leaders, in contributing to enhancing effective response to security challenges in the area.

Ms Melody Azinim, Peace and Governance Analyst at UNDP, expressed commitment of UNDP to continue to support in addressing the vulnerabilities of individuals and communities to reduce the influence of the activities of violent extremist organisations.

She said the review of the Framework formed part of a broader regional project titled; “Preventing and Responding to Violent Extremism in the Atlantic Corridor”, which covered the northern parts of Ghana, Benin, Cote D’Ivoire, Togo and Burkina Faso.

She thanked the donor partners; the Governments of Germany, Australia, Denmark, and Norway for their support in the implementation of the Atlantic Corridor initiative.

Mr Saeed Muhazu Jibril, Savannah Regional Minister, whose speech was read on his behalf, urged participants to critically examine the Framework and recommend ways to improve its implementation strategies.

Source: GNA