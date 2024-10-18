New Chinese envoy pays courtesy call on Lands Minister

The new Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr. Tong Defa, Wednesday, October 16, 2024, paid a courtesy call on Ghana’s Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor, to deepen the relations between the two nations.

The visit enabled the Chinese envoy to officially announce his presence in Ghana and share ideas towards deepening the rich relationship between the two countries.

His visit also served as a platform for the two countries to reaffirm their commitment to responsible and sustainable exploitation of the mineral resources, where China’s presence and interest are significant.

During the interactions, Mr. Jinapor lauded Chinese government for being a faithful partner to Ghana, dating back to the independence era.

The minister said the bilateral relations between Ghana and China had been mutually beneficial to both nations.

Mr. Jinapor noted that the Chinese envoy’s visit was an illustration of the Chinese government’s commitment to collaborating with Ghana to harnessing the mineral resources within the framework of the country’s laws and adhering to sustainable environmental practices.

Mr. Jinapor gave the assurance that the Ministry would continue to work with the Chinese Embassy, urging Chinese companies operating in Ghana to observe the environmentally sustainable laws and regulations.

“The relationship between our countries is strong and historic. We have had a strong relationship since independence. There are a number of Chinese firms involved in the large-scale mining in our country,” Mr. Jinapor stated.

He added: “In the Upper East, there is Shandong Gold. Cardinal Namdini is going to be the third largest mining company in the country when completed. They are also making plans to build an airport in Bolgatanga, which is very good.

“We look forward to working closely with you to ensure that Chinese involvement in the management of our lands and natural resources is done in accordance with Ghanaian laws.”

While explaining the purpose of his visit, the new Chinese Ambassador, Mr. Tong Defa pointed out that Ghana and China had collaborated in various fields, and that his presence was to continue the relations and improve upon what their predecessors had done for their mutual benefit.

The Chinese envoy commended Ghana’s Minister of Lands and Natural Resources for the warm reception and assured him of his commitment to further strengthening their bilateral relations in the ensuing years.

Source: GNA