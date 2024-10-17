Awoamefia and Overlord of Anlo State suspends Dufia of Whuti  

Togbi Sri III, Awoamefia and Overlord of the Anlo State has suspended Togbi Nyaho-Tamakloe VI, Mia-Fiaga of Anlo Dukor (State) and Dufia of Whuti with immediate effect.

The Awoamefia also suspended the Nyaho-Tamakloe Stool (traditional hanging of the stool) until further notice.

A press release signed by Togbi Sri and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the suspension was as a result of disrespect, insubordination and total breach of oath allegiance sworn by Togbi Nyaho-Tamakloe to the “Awoamezi” upon his coronation and swearing in.

The release said the suspended traditional ruler swore that whether day or night, in rain or sunshine, in war or in peace, he would respond without any reservation or excuse to calls.

It said the traditional ruler further sworn that if he failed to do so, “the woes of Anlo battles like Datsutagba and Nonobe shall be visited upon me”.

The release noted that Togbi Nyaho-Tamakloe refused to respond to calls from Togbi Sri and in addition, his Stool elders also refused to honour the invitation of the Awoamefia.

It said the action by Togbi Nyaho-Tamakloe and his Stool elders was tantamount to disrespect, arrogance, insubordination, and a total breach of oath of allegiance as well and in extension, the Chiefs, and people of Anlo State.

The release said during the period of suspension, Togbi Nyaho-Tamakloe shall not hold himself, act nor be recognised as a Chief by any authority or persons until it became necessary to revoke the suspension.

Source: GNA