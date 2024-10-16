Bawumia is the best to succeed me – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party for the December 7 Election, is the best Presidential Candidate to succeed him.

He said Dr Bawumia had the competence, capacity, loyalty, concerns of Ghanaians and above all, the love of the country at heart to continue the nation’s development.

President Akufo-Addo, therefore, urged the electorate in the Savana Region to vote for Dr Bawumia at the December 7 polls to build on his legacies.

President Akufo-Addo made these remarks during a ‘Thank You Rally’ at Damongo on Monday, to bid farewell to the people in the Region for their cooperation and support under his presidency.

The President also paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of Gonjaland, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I, to thank him for his support and serving as one of the three eminent chiefs to resolve the Dagbon chieftaincy dispute.

President Akufo-Addo mentioned several initiatives and developmental projects his government undertook in the Region.

He said it was under his presidency that the Savannah Region was created and highlighted some of the developmental projects initiated, including the construction of three factories under the One-District, One-Factory, Damongo Water Project (80% complete), 460km of roads being constructed in the region, 10km of roads being asphalted in Damongo, and 300km of feeder roads being gravelled and improved to enhance connectivity.

The President announced that the Daboya College of Education, hitherto under private management, had been absorbed by government and would be officially inaugurated in two weeks’ time.

On some of the policies and developmental projects his administration undertook across the country, President Akufo-Addo said, so far, 5.7 million students had benefitted from the Free Senior High School policy with 1.6 million students currently on enrolment nationwide.

Under One-District, One-Factory, he said, 169 factories had been completed and under operation whilst 152 were under construction and at different stages of completion.

The Member of Parliament for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor, also the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, touted the achievements of President Akufo-Addo’s Administration in the Region as “unmatched”.

He said since President Akufo-Addo took the reins of government in 2017, his administration had undertaken several projects in the areas of education, healthcare, road infrastructure, water projects and other social interventions.

“President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assumed a legendary status in the eyes of the Gonja people by granting their request for a region, which they have been asking long before even Ghana attained independence.

“The people of the Savannah Region and Gonjaland have been clamouring and fighting for a region since the 19th century. The people of Gonjaland have petitioned all presidents under the Fourth Republic, and it is President Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo who finally created the Savannah Region,” Mr Jinapor said, amid shouts and cheers from the audiences.

“This is part of the Akufo-Addo legacy, today and forever. We will welcome you to the region any time.

“Mr. President, that achievement is unmatched. You have liberated the people of Gonjaland and granted us independence. The Savannah Region and Gonjaland say thank you.

“In addition to creating this region, you have brought unparalleled development in all facets of human life. Your legacy in education, healthcare, agriculture, road infrastructure, and more is unmatched,” Mr Jinapor stated.

Source: GNA