Construction sector, critical for economic growth – Inusa Fuseini

Alhaji Inusa Fuseini, a former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources says the construction sector remains a critical backbone of economic growth and development.

He said, it was therefore the responsibility of policy makers to work with sector players for coordinated development.

Alhaji Fuseini, who represented the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress at the 2024 Annual General meeting and Conference of the Ghana Chamber of Construction said, the party had teased out pragmatic solutions to solve the current haphazard form of development.

The Conference was on the theme; “Climate Adaptation Strategies in Sustainable Infrastructure Development: The Role of the Construction Sector Players.”

The 10-billion-dollar fund, to ensure an accelerated push in physical infrastructure ought to establish structures, policies, and programmes to advance the built environment.

The former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources said, the next NDC government would develop a database of all uncompleted or abandoned projects, conduct feasibility study on their economic viability and record and complete for the benefit of the Ghanaian.

He announced that the Party had plans to work on extension of the Rail lines, improve water systems and advance solar products through research and development.

Nana Osei-Bonsu, the President of the Private Enterprise Federation called for the use of local materials in the construction sector to mitigate the impact of climate change.

He said reverting to local materials like clay into bricks could help solve the two million housing deficits in the country

Nana Osei-Bonsu therefore called for intense advocacy to ensure that every building had a component of bricks and other local raw materials.

The conference saw students from the various technical institutions demonstrating their TVET Skills.

A plenary noted the need for more investment into the TVET sector and the inclusion of more females to break the long-standing myths and Stereotypes that had impeded girls’ involvement in TVET.

Source: GNA