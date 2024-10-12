Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana urges farmers to be wary of GMOs

Mr. Bismark Owusu Nortey, the Acting Executive Director of the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG), has advised farmers to reject Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) and instead focus on organic manual methods for production.

At a workshop held at the Assemblies of God, Ghana in Dambai, Mr. Nortey, highlighted the consequences of GMOs, emphasizing the importance of sustainable farming practices.

This stance is consistent with PFAG’s previous advocacy for farmers’ rights and sustainable agriculture.

Addressing about 70 participants across the Oti Region, Mr. Nortey highlighted dangers of GMOs which includes, health risks associated with consuming GMO products, potential environmental harm, loss of seed sovereignty and independence, undermining livelihoods and the agricultural sector.

He encouraged farmers to adopt organic manual methods, adding that, this enables soil health and biodiversity, ecosystem services, climate-resilient agriculture, improved crop yields and quality.

He urged farmers to be cautious when purchasing food crops from the market due to the presence of GMO products in the system is rooted in concerns about their potential impact on health and the environment.

“When buying food crops, it is essential to check for labels indicating GMO presence, by being informed and vigilant, you will make better decisions about GMOs and contribute to a more sustainable food system,” Mr. Nortey said.

The beneficiaries have commended the PFAG for enlightening them on the risk and implications of GMOs.

Inspired by PFAG’s workshop, farmers have pledged to abandon modern GMO- dependent farming methods and revert to traditional practices used by their great-grandparents.

“We are grateful for PFAG’s guidance, we will go back to our roots, using natural methods to cultivate healthy crops,” according to Mr. Nyatikor Akpaglo, Municipal focal person.

In engagement with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the workshop, Mr. Nortey noted that they were proud to empower farmers with knowledge, returning to traditional farming practices will ensure a healthier, more sustainable food system.

Source: GNA