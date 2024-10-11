Organised labour has failed us – Nungua residents lament  

Some residents of Nungua and Tema have expressed disappointment and frustration following Organised Labour’s decision to suspend its nationwide strike action.

The strike, which was aimed at pressuring the government to address the concerns of illegal mining commonly known as ‘galamsey’ in the country, was suspended by Organised Labour, after indicating that “the government has shown commitment to tackle the issue”.

The residents told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that the suspension undermined the credibility of Organised Labour, as it contradicted its previous stance, emphasising that the harm of’ galamsey,’ was undeniable and needed to be tackled with immediate effect.

They said the effectiveness of Organised Labour had been questionable for some time now, and this strike would have been a good opportunity for them to prove to

Ghanaians that they were on the sides of the ordinarily citizens.

The residents called for proper evaluation of small-scale mining, the cessation of the issuing of new licenses, and the stopping of illegal mining for the water bodies to regain their natural state.

Mr Fred Yengbe, an entrepreneur, said, “I feel betrayed because I was expecting them to fight for our rights, but they’ve let us down. To hear that TUC allegedly prepared a speech even before they got to the meeting breaks my heart. What were their reasons for the suspension?”

Madam Doris Laryea, a civil servant, said, “This decision sends the wrong message; it shows that labour can easily be swayed; the ‘galamsey’ issue is more serious than we are addressing it; and for Organised Labour to suspend this strike without considering its impact on the masses is shameful”.

Ms Miriam Garr, a pensioner, said, “To say I’m disappointed is an understatement. I’m very sad this morning. I had my hopes in organised labour; many Ghanaians had their last hope because of the numbers they pose. The decision to go on strike gave some of us hope that the government will address galamsey, but it is obvious the front of organised labour is disorganised.”

She accused the government of concerning itself only with the elections and how to retain its seat, without considering the plight of stakeholders who dying and falling sick from eating foods and drinking water polluted with highly dangerous chemicals.

She urged Organised Labour to maintain a firm stance on the issue to save lives and livelihoods, ensure food security and protect Ghana’s future.

They commended the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) for taking the bold step to declare an indefinite strike despite Organised Labour’s decision to suspend it.

Source: GNA